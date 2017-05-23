Nourish Bowls Expand

Mann Packing launched a new flavor in its Nourish Bowls line: Bacon Maple Brussels (US) and Bacon Maple Delight (Canada). The new bowl joins Monterey Risotto, Sesame Sriracha, Southwest Chipotle and Cauli-Rice Curry in the award-winning line of single-serve warm meals.

As a warm veggie-based meal kit, the new Bacon Maple Brussels bowl expands the Nourish Bowls line with a fresh twist on a traditional favorite. The new bowl is complete with nutrient-rich Brussels sprouts, kale, and kohlrabi, along with real bacon and a sweet maple glaze.

Mann’s Nourish Bowls are packed with trending vegetables like butternut squash, sweet potato, cauliflower rice and sugar snap peas. The bowls are easy to prepare, low in calories and highly customizable. Nourish Bowls appeal to a wide demographic and, since launching a year ago, have gained over 28,000 points of distribution across North America.

Gina Nucci, Mann’s director of corporate marketing, commented, “Nourish Bowls are perfect for consumers looking for quick, convenient, and healthy meal solutions; they can be used on-the-go or to supplement meals without sacrificing flavor or freshness.” Nucci added, “The usage ideas for Nourish Bowls are endless. Our first bowl featuring real bacon pairs perfectly with Brussels sprouts and is sure to be a consumer favorite.”

Source: Mann Packing Co., Inc.