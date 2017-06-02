Product of the DayMeals & Sides

Ready Pac Roasted Corn and Pulled Pork Bistro Bowl

The new salad features fire-roasted corn, smoky poblano peppers and seasoned pulled pork

June 2, 2017
Ready Pac Foods launched its Limited Edition Roasted Corn and Pulled Pork Bistro Bowl®. This craveable new salad, with right-off-the-grill flavors, gives consumers the taste of summer they want in a convenient and healthy way.

Inspired by backyard summer BBQ, this flavorful salad features fire-roasted corn, smoky poblano peppers and seasoned pulled pork on top of a crisp chopped blend of romaine and iceberg lettuces. Topped with a creamy chili lime dressing, cheese cornbread croutons and a BBQ sauce drizzle, this satisfying salad adds variety and flavor to any summer menu. The new salad will only be available through mid-September 2017.

This new seasonal salad joins the company's other limited edition flavors including Roasted Beets & Baby Greens Bistro Bowl salad this past spring and last fall's Pumpkin Spice Bistro Bowl. 

