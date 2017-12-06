Ready Pac Foods Smoked Turkey with Pomegranate Vinaigrette Bistro Bowl

Ready Pac Foods is leaning into fall with the launch of its latest seasonal creation, Smoked Turkey with Pomegranate Vinaigrette Bistro Bowl® single serve salad, available for a limited time.

According to an ORC International Survey conducted for Ready Pac Foods, 81% of consumers wish they made healthier choices during the holiday season. Ready Pac Foods is attempting to help without compromising the flavor of the season's favorite foods.

The Smoked Turkey with Pomegranate Vinaigrette Bistro Bowl salad features smoked turkey breast, creamy feta cheese, cranberries and a crispy cornbread crumble on a bed of arugula and baby greens, dressed with a zesty pomegranate-orange vinaigrette. The complete meal salad is under 250 calories and delivers 9 grams of protein.

Ready Pac Foods first introduced its Limited Edition Bistro Bowl salad line-up in 2016 to provide consumers with fresh, peak of season ingredients, amazing flavors and healthier options for on-the-go meals. Past Limited Edition Bistro Bowl salads have included seasonal favorites such as Pumpkin Spice, Roasted Corn with Pulled Pork & BBQ Drizzle and Roasted Beets & Baby Greens.

The Smoked Turkey & Pomegranate Bistro Bowl is available until mid-February where consumers buy groceries nationally, including Walmart and Wegmans, and online at Amazon Fresh.