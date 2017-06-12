Tillamook Special Batch Flavors

With the summer season quickly approaching, Tillamook introduced two new special batch flavors – Monster Cookie and Oregon Strawberry Lemonade – delivering the ice cream Tillamook fans nostalgic flavors.

Since their release in early 2017, these limited edition flavors have become two of Tillamook’s top 10 most productive items. Suggested retail price is $5.49 to $5.99 per 56-ounce container, and both products can be found on-shelf through mid-August at major grocery retailers including Fred Meyer, Wal-Mart, and Winco in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Arizona.

Variety specifics: