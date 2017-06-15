La Terra Fina Expands Dip Offerings

La Terra Fina is expanding its line of dips and spreads to include two new offerings, led by bold flavors like zesty lemon and spicy green chilies.

Crafted in small batches using only clean ingredients, the new gourmet flavors are tasty when served hot or cold, for a quick snack or as the core ingredient for simple recipes. They include:

Lemon Pepper & Asiago Dip & Spread, a contemporary medley of classic flavors featuring freshly-cracked pepper paired with lemon and rich Asiago

Spicy Green Chile & Cheese Dip & Spread, an indulgent mix of spicy Chile and jalapeño peppers blended with sharp cheddar cheese; inspired by jalapeño poppers

Available now for an SRP of $4.99 per 10-ounce package, these new dips are made with real, clean ingredients, are certified gluten-free and contain no nuts or trans-fats. As an effort to minimize environmental impact, the packaging is made from 35% recycled PET materials.