PROVA: Vanilla Solutions

That’s why it’s logical today that PROVA is taking the lead to provide high quality vanilla alternatives—in a market challenged by supply.

“Vanilla is at the core of PROVA’s business and PROVA is one of the world’s largest producers of vanilla,” notes William Graham, PROVA’s vice president, sales, North America. “Our knowledge and experience as a premier vanilla supplier ensure our ability to create vanilla alternatives that are on target for the multitude of products where vanilla is a prominent ingredient or used as a standalone flavor.”

To help manufacturers, PROVA, IFT Booth #1266, is offering vanilla alternatives designed to deliver precise vanilla taste profiles—mimicking those of vanilla extracts.

Graham notes that—in addition to addressing troublesome vanilla supply issues—PROVA’s vanilla alternatives are a near match to costly vanilla extracts when it comes to flavor profiles.

“Our vanilla alternatives taste like the real thing, with the added benefit of significant cost savings,” he says. “Another advantage is that PROVA’s vanilla alternatives can be labeled as Vanilla WONFs or Natural Type Flavor.”

PROVA is supporting customers by making available the results of extensive sensory testing of PROVA’s vanilla alternatives. In addition to accessing these findings, customers may request product literature which features flavor profile spider graphs that demonstrate the sensorial similarity of PROVA’s vanilla alternatives to vanilla extracts.

Customers also are encouraged to visit PROVA during the IFT Food Expo or otherwise contact the company to arrange a meeting with a vanilla flavor professional. PROVA scientists can answer questions and provide information about how the company’s readily available vanilla alternatives can overcome market supply issues while delivering exceptional benefits.

For more information, please contact Bill Graham at william.graham@provaus.com.

PROVA is a leader in the manufacture of vanilla, cocoa and coffee extracts and flavors for the food and beverage industry. When PROVA was founded in France in 1946, it brought an original extraction technology and soon became known as one of the world’s major vanilla pod processors. Through its targeted and diverse focus on cocoa, coffee and vanilla, PROVA holds a strong position as a specialist in sweet brown flavors.

In addition, PROVA offers a line of gourmet flavors that includes caramel, pastry and non-allergenic nuts. PROVA's headquarters in France features integrated processing of raw materials and product creation and development services which are complemented by a US presence in Danvers, Mass., where continuing expansions are underway. PROVA products are distributed worldwide through an efficient network of knowledgeable sales and technical professionals.

Visit www.prova.fr for additional details.