Snikiddy Relaunches Baked Fries

Snikiddy, a line of tasty snacks made from simple, wholesome, real-food ingredients, is revamping its line of Baked Fries to now include 70% organic ingredients. Touting bold flavors for the more adventurous members of the household and parent-approved ingredients, Snikiddy Baked Fries are available in three varieties, including Hot & Spicy, Cheddar and Bold Buffalo. Bolstering its better-for-you presence in the snack aisle, Snikiddy’s new Baked Fries will hit store shelves throughout June.



The relaunch follows the brand’s recent unveiling of USDA Certified Organic Baked Cheese Puffs, which are available in two cheesy flavors: Mac & Cheese and Grilled Cheese.



The new snacks are Certified Gluten Free and free from artificial colors, high fructose corn syrup, and contain no trans fats, hydrogenated oils or MSG. Made for munching by the bag, packing for summer outings, or pairing with a fresh-off-the-grill cheeseburger, Snikiddy Baked Fries deliver savory flavors that leave snackers feeling happy and satisfied. Flavors include: Hot & Spicy, Cheddar, and Bold Buffalo.