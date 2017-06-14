Nagase America: Clean Label Appeal

Food formulators can now label TREHA® trehalose as “natural flavor” in most flavor system applications, including beverages and gelato. In fact, many applications can use up to 5%.

TREHA® trehalose benefits flavor systems by providing off-note masking, saltiness and citrus enhancement, and flavor stability. This high-performance ingredient can now facilitate simplified ingredient statements.

TREHA® trehalose is recognized as GRAS by the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association of the U.S. (FEMA). NAGASE recently implemented improvements in the manufacturing process of TREHA® to meet the “natural flavor” FDA definition. TREHA® trehalose is now produced from non-GM starch using non-GM enzymes. The ingredient also has FDA GRAS status.

“Consumers are increasingly avoiding all artificial ingredients,” says Bradley Hilborn, director of sales and marketing at Nagase America. “Labeled as ‘natural flavor,’ TREHA® can help formulators reduce sodium and sugar by enhancing flavor attributes, such as saltiness, and enabling the use of high intensity sweeteners in flavor systems.”

TREHA® is easy to use because it is highly soluble, heat and acid stable, and compatible with other food ingredients. With wide FEMA GRAS approval, TREHA® can be used in multiple categories while also helping to deliver a simplified label.

Flavor benefits of TREHA® trehalose are:

Off-Note Masking: TREHA® trehalose can be used in flavor systems to mask astringency and bitterness of proteins, vitamins, minerals, high intensity sweeteners and other nutrients. It also reduces food odors for a more appealing eating experience.

Enhanced Flavor: TREHA® functions in flavor systems to enhance saltiness of foods, allowing reduced sodium content. In low salt formulations utilizing potassium chloride, it masks unwanted bitterness.

Additionally, TREHA® trehalose can highlight fruit flavors, especially citrus flavors.

Flavor Stability: TREHA® protects flavor quality during processing and shelf-life.

“Trehalose is found in nature in mushrooms, bakery’s yeast, and honey,” notes Tomonari Mozumi, Nagase America sales manager. “NAGASE can help customers discover the unique flavor benefits of TREHA® trehalose for their new products.”

Cargill is the exclusive distributor for TREHA® trehalose in North America and E.U. for food, beverage, and dietary supplement applications.

