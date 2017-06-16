Product of the DaySnacks & Appetizers

Wrigley summer Skittles, Juicy Fruit

Each bag of Skittles America Mix contains fruit-flavored red, white and blue candies with flavors including Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Wild Berry and Yumberry

WrigleySummer_900
June 16, 2017
KEYWORDS sweet treats
Reprints
No Comments

Just in time for summer celebrations, Wrigley has launched Skittles America Mix and Juicy Fruit America Pop gum. These limited-edition flavors are a must-have for summer gatherings, road trips and more.
 
Each bag of Skittles America Mix contains fruit-flavored red, white and blue candies with flavors including Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Wild Berry and Yumberry. 
 
Meanwhile, each stick of Juicy Fruit America Pop has a blend of a blend of Cherry, Lemon and Blue Raspberry flavors, channeling the delicious flavor of the red, white and blue ice pops. It’s available in a 15-stick slim pack for $1.19 and a multipack with three slim packs for $2.69.

 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.