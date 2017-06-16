Classic Chowza
Classic Chowza is a sweet treat based on one of our favorite snacks from childhood. Classic Chowza has a crispy cereal center that’s coated with peanut butter and dark chocolate flavors and dusted with powdered sugar.
Each resealable pouch is printed with one of 20 different inspirational quotes, many of which were chosen by the backers of a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.
