Café Valley Bakery partnered with a legendary soda brand to expand its existing soda cake lineup with a Dr Pepper™ Cake. The new cake will join an array of soda cakes including 7UP®, Orange Crush®, and A&W Root Beer™, and will be unveiled at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show in Anaheim, Calif. The new flavor will be available in grocers nationwide in June with a suggested retail price of $5.99 per package.

Made with real Dr Pepper, the soda cake contains the spicy taste of the popular soft drink made from a unique blend of 23 flavors.

In addition to releasing the latest cake to its soda cake line at the IDDBA show, new coffee cake bites were also unveiled. Ideal for on-the-go snacking, the coffee cake bites are available in Triple Chocolate, Triple Cinnamon, Real Lemon and Wild Blueberry. The bites are available at retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per twelve-pack. Café Valley also introduced, thaw and sell, coffeehouse quality Chocolate Croissants, available for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per four-pack.