Hain Celestial's Cultivate Ventures Makes Acquisition

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., an organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe and India providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, announced the purchase of The Better Bean Company ("Better Bean"). Better Bean, based in Portland, Ore., was founded in 2010 by the father and daughter team of Keith and Hannah Kullberg, to make eating beans easy, tasty and healthy. Better Bean will augment Hain Celestial's offerings in the perimeter of the store, a coveted area. Better Bean is the the first acquisition by the Hain Celestial Cultivate Ventures strategic platform.

Better Bean offers consumers "The First Innovation in Beans Since the Can!," prepared beans and bean-based dips sold in chilled deli tubs. With eight plant-based varieties, Better Bean products contain at least five grams of fiber and six grams of protein per serving. They are also Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan and gluten-free. Additionally, Better Bean is a Certified B Corporation, whose mission and values are very much in line with those of Hain Celestial.

"Better Bean is well-suited for the Cultivate Ventures portfolio given our focus on the perimeter of the store with our BluePrint® functional beverages, Yves Veggie Cuisine® vegetarian offerings and Health Valley® refrigerated soup products. Better Bean products are aligned with consumer demand for nutritious food, plant-based protein, fiber, clean labels and convenience," said Beena Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Cultivate Ventures and Hain Celestial Canada.