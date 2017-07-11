The New Primal Marinades, Cooking Sauces

The New Primal announced that all The New Primal Marinades and Cooking Sauces are now available nationwide at over 400 Whole Foods Market locations. This marks the brand’s first Whole30® compliant product line. The Whole30 is a 30-day dietary reset designed to address health, habits and relationship with food.

The New Primal is changing the marinade aisle in response to the lack of disruption and innovative choices currently available. All three of The New Primal marinades and cooking sauces are Whole30 Approved with no refined sugars, are Paleo Certified and Gluten-Free Certified. They contain no soy, dairy or oil and feature healthy powerhouse ingredients such as coconut aminos and apple cider vinegar.

Each new flavor works as a marinade or cooking sauce on a variety of proteins and vegetables. The Classic and Spicy are best paired with beef, lamb or pork, while the Citrus Herb is an excellent addition to poultry, seafood and vegetables. All three marinades and cooking sauce options retail for $7.99.