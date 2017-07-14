My/Mo Mochi Portable Ice Cream

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, Los Angeles, introduced a line of mochi ice cream, rice dough-covered ice cream that it's marketing as portable, sweet snacks. The hand-held frozen treats feature ice cream wrapped in sweet, soft dough and come in seven flavors: double chocolate, green tea, cookies and cream, strawberry, mango, mint chocolate chip and vanilla bean.

The double chocolate flavor contains 110 calories, 3 grams of fat, 11 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein per 1.5-ounce piece. They’re sold in a 6-pack for a suggested retail price of $5.99. The mochi ice cream is available nationwide at retailers such as Safeway, Whole Foods Market and Kroger.