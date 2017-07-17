Tapping into consumer demand for new and exciting food products, Mars Chocolate North America's TWIX® Brand is unveiling more ways to enjoy the classic combination of cookie bar and chocolate. TWIX® Dark, TWIX® White and TWIX® Peanut Butter varieties will all be joining original caramel TWIX® on store shelves by the end of 2017.

New TWIX® Dark features crunchy shortbread cookie covered in caramel enrobed in rich dark chocolate and is currently making its way into stores across the country. TWIX® White, which was previously an exclusive seasonal offering, will be back on shelves to stay starting this November. TWIX® White features the classic cookie covered in golden caramel and enrobed in a rich white chocolate.

Mars will also bring back a fan favorite, TWIX® Peanut Butter, which will be hitting stores in September. TWIX® Peanut Butter is a combination of a crisp crunchy cookie and a layer of creamy peanut butter topped with milk chocolate. This wide range of flavors will give all chocolate fans a distinct TWIX® product to choose from and are worth searching for.