Mars Chocolate North America has unveiled more ways to enjoy Twix. Twix Dark, Twix White and Twix Peanut Butter varieties will join the original caramel variety on store shelves by the end of 2017.

New Twix Dark features a crunchy shortbread cookie covered in caramel and enrobed in rich dark chocolate. Twix White, which was previously an exclusive seasonal offering, will stay on shelves starting in November. Twix White features the classic cookie covered in caramel and enrobed in white chocolate.

Mars will also bring back a fan favorite, Twix Peanut Butter, which will hit stores this month. Twix Peanut Butter combines a crunchy cookie and a layer of creamy peanut butter, both topped with milk chocolate.