Breyers® introduced Breyers® delights, a range of low and reduced fat ice creams. With 260-330 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint, Breyers® delights are made with high quality ingredients, naturally sourced flavors, and all American dairy.

Breyers® delights come in four flavors:

Vanilla Bean Breyers® delights – Smooth low-fat vanilla ice cream, made with real vanilla beans, and fresh cream. It's 260 calories per pint and a good source of protein.

Creamy Chocolate Breyers® delights – Rich, creamy low-fat chocolate ice cream made with real cocoa. It's a chocolate-lover's dream at 270 calories per pint.

Cookies & Cream Breyers® delights – Tasty cookies and cream reduced-fat ice cream, made with real cookies and fresh cream in every bite. A combination that's 330 calories per pint.

Mint Chip Breyers® delights – Cool, mint reduced-fat ice cream made with real peppermint extract and chocolatey chips. It's 310 calories per pint and perfect for a refreshing treat.

"We can't wait for everyone to try new Breyers® delights. With more than 150 years of experience making mouth-watering ice cream, we're always listening to our fans. We heard that calories and protein are top of mind, so we crafted Breyers® delights. We worked hard to deliver an ice cream that starts with high quality ingredients, tastes great, and is 260-330 calories per pint," said Peter Harbour, Marketing Director of Breyers®.

Breyers® delights are available in 1-pint (16-ounce) containers this summer at stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49 - $4.99.