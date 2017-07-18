Teasdale Latin Foods Acquires Rudy's Tortillas

Teasdale Latin Foods ("Teasdale"), a national provider of private label and branded Hispanic foods to the retail, food service and wholesale channels and majority owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, announced that it has acquired Rudy's Tortillas ("Rudy's"), an independent provider of high quality tortillas and chips into the foodservice channel. Founded in 1945 and based in Carrollton, Texas, Rudy's has successfully grown by partnering with foodservice businesses to drive innovation and product quality across their bakery offerings. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The transaction advances Snow Phipps' strategy of building a comprehensive Hispanic foods platform diversified across product, customer, channel and geographic exposure, and further enhances Teasdale's national footprint in the Hispanic foods category, specifically within the attractive bakery and foodservice channel. With the acquisition of Rudy's, Teasdale Latin Foods is able to provide an entire suite of private label and branded Hispanic food products to a diverse customer base across a variety of channels including retail, foodservice, wholesale, industrial and international. Rudy's will continue to operate as a division of Teasdale Latin Foods with the existing management team continuing on with the business.

Rudy's is the fourth follow-on acquisition that Snow Phipps has completed in partnership with the Teasdale management team since Teasdale was acquired in October 2014. In October 2015, Teasdale acquired Jardine's Foods, a producer of natural and organic sauces including salsas, dips, quesos, BBQ and hot sauces. In December 2015, Teasdale acquired Casa Fiesta, a provider of authentic Mexican foods in the beans, peppers, sauces, taco shells, dinner kits and seasonings categories. In June 2016, Teasdale acquired Mesa Foods, a producer of tortillas, taco shells, flatbreads and chips into the retail channel.