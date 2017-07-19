Spice Infused Coconut Oil

Developed and launched by Holistic Nutritionist, Certified Health Educator and President of Holistic Nutrition 4 Health LLC, Debi Bryk, Coconut Oil Creations is a convenient way to get coconut oil, along with anti-inflammatory and immune boosting spices into a daily diet. They are also a way to boost energy and fat burning.

“As a holistic nutritionist, I know how important an anti-inflammatory diet and healthy fats are to our overall health and well-being. Many people fear fat today, when in reality, our brain is 60% fat and 30% cholesterol. Healthy fats are needed for neurotransmitter production, hormones, nourishing the skin, hair, nails, and cushioning the joints. Finding easy ways to add booster foods to our diet is how Coconut Oil Creations was born.”

Coconut Oil Creations infuses generous amounts of organic spices directly into coconut oil and does not use extracts. Therefore, consumers are reaping all of the benefits these spices have to offer including vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

In addition to having antibacterial and antiviral properties, most spices are high in B-vitamins and trace minerals and contain more disease-fighting antioxidants than some fruits and vegetables.

Spices used in the Creations include Organic Ceylon Cinnamon, Organic Turmeric, Organic Ginger, Organic Nutmeg, Organic Cardamom, Organic Cloves, Organic Raw Cacao and non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin. Launched in June 2017, each 10 ounce jar of Coconut Oil Creations retails for $ 14.99 and comes in one of four varieties; Chai, Golden Spice, Mocha and Pumpkin Spice.