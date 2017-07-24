Welch’s® Fruit Rolls are the newest product from Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc., makers of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks and Welch’s® Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks.



Delivering the same quality consumers have found in both Welch’s® Fruit Snacks and Welch’s® Fruit ‘n YogurtSnacks, in a new format, Welch’s® Fruit Rolls feature fruit as its first ingredient and come in three flavors: Berry, White Grape Strawberry, and Tropical Punch.



Welch’s® Fruit Rolls are made with natural flavors and colors from natural sources, are gluten free, preservative free, feature 100% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C, and are an excellent source of Vitamins A & E.



At just 70 calories per roll, Welch’s® Fruit Rolls are available in 6-count boxes for a suggested retail price of $2.99.