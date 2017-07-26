Lean Muscle Builder

EAS Sports Nutrition, Columbus, Ohio, says its new Myoplex Shred is a high-protein, nutrition shake for athletes looking to build more lean muscle. Varieties include Muscle Mocha with 100mg of caffeine from coffee, Chiseled Chocolate, and Cinnamon Swole without caffeine.

Officials say Myoplex Shred delivers 42g of slow-and-fast digesting protein to feed muscles up to six hours. It has naturally-occurring branched-chained amino acids to help muscles recover and reduce soreness after intense workouts. And to help achieve a lean look, the ready-to-drink shakes have 200-210 calories per serving and are high in protein so they can be enjoyed in-between meals to manage hunger.

A 16oz shake has 200-210 calories, 42g of protein, 7-8g of carbohydrates, and 1g of sugar. Shakes feature both fast- and slow-digesting protein to feed muscles for up to six hours and keep athletes feeling full. Shakes have 8.5g of naturally-occurring BCAAs to help muscles recover and reduce training-related muscle soreness.

Myoplex Shred is sold in a four-pack and available at Walmart, Amazon.com, Kroger and other major retailers.

EAS is a brand and business of Abbott Laboratories, Abbott Park, Ill.

Originally appeared in the July, 2017 issue of Prepared Foods as form + function: New functional foods, drinks & supplements.