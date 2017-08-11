Slow-cooked BBQ for Foodservice Operators

Smithfield Foodservice, Kansas City, Mo., introduced two new Farmland Smoke'NFast products — Roasted & Seared Chicken and Smoked BBQ Pork Belly — both deliver authentic, slow-smoked BBQ flavor.

Chefs can heat and serve the product and incorporate it into a variety of different applications using their own signature flair.

The Smoked Pork Belly is made from squared, center-cut, ultra-trimmed, uncured pork belly that is dry-rubbed with BBQ seasoning and smoked to deliver rich, hickory-smoked flavor.

The Roasted & Seared Chicken is made from 100% boneless, skinless chicken thighs, is tumble marinated and then flash-fried to sear. After searing, it’s vacuum-packaged and cooked sous vide until tender.

"It is our understanding that operators want to keep their menu competitive, but staying up-to-date takes a lot of time for many of them. To help chefs maintain their creativity, we need to save them some time in the kitchen. Smoke'NFast allows operators to create inspiring menu options in a limited amount of time," says Chip Morgan, director of marketing, foodservice and industrial marketing. "Our goal with Smoke'NFast is to empower operators to create great meals with ease."