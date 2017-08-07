Favorite Products: June 2017

Foods with protein and convenient snack foods are major trends in the food industry, and they both showed up in our most recent Favorite New Products Poll.

Prepared Foods readers selected MeatCrafters Skinny Salamis as their favorite product launch of July 2017.

The product edged Farmwise Veggie Rings and Yoplait Glass Jars, which finished at a close second and third.

Skinny Salamis are made in small batches and are available in three antibiotic, gluten and hormone free meat varieties: heritage breed Duroc Pork, Black Angus Beef and all natural lamb. These unique snack salamis are cured and not cooked.

Read more about MeatCrafters Skinny Salamis.

Be sure to VOTE for your favorite new product launch from July 2017.

Voting closes at midnight (EST) on August 31.