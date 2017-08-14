Christie Cookies Caramel Apple Praline

Christie Cookies added a seasonal cookie flavor, available for a limited time to foodservice customers, announced Mark Budd, senior vice-president of foodservice sales for the company. Caramel Apple Praline is now available for preorder.

The Caramel Apple Praline cookie, developed with classic fall flavors, joins the roster of year round flavors available to foodservice clients, including Christie Cookies classics Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia, and Oatmeal Raisin, as well as other favorites perfect for fall, like White Chocolate Cherry and Cran Apple Oatmeal. Caramel Apple Praline cookies are available in three formats: 1.45 and 2.5-ounce dough, and 2.5-ounce thaw and serve.

The seasonal cookie is made with Saigon cinnamon, ripe apples, and real pecans, as well as Christie Cookies standard premium ingredients like real butter.

The cookie dough, full of premium ingredients, is made by hand in Christie Cookies’ Nashville bakery, and then quickly frozen for freshness and shipped to foodservice customers in dough form. Baking the cookies on site provides a quality product that can be served in traditional cookie form, or utilized to create signature recipes.