The ICEE Company to Debut New Flavors

The ICEE Company announced it debuted a variety of new flavors and a newly-launched machine at the 2017 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Chicago.

New flavors include Fanta® Watermelon Splash, Fanta Blood Orange, Fanta Green Apple, WARHEADS® Watermelon, Strawberry Basil, Blackberry Mint Limeade and Blue Lemonade.

The recently-launched TWISTED CHILL Machine gives consumers the chance to make their own unique flavor combinations. The new TWISTED CHILL dispenser mixes multiple flavor infusions with a base flavor in a single cup.

The ICEE Company began as ICEE of Los Angeles in 1967. Over the next two decades, the company expanded in the western United States and eventually became ICEE USA, which was acquired by J&J Snack Foods in 1987. Today, The ICEE Company has both national and international distribution, selling approximately 500 million ICEE drinks each year.