Niman Ranch ‘Certified Humane’ Prosciutto

Niman Ranch unveiled Certified Humane® prosciutto at the Rainbow Room in New York City with more than 100 top chefs, media and thought leaders. The prosciutto, produced from Niman Ranch’s network of independent family farmers raising sustainable heritage breed natural pork, was sliced for tasting and plated for menu inspiration.



“When consumers were given a choice between Niman Ranch and the top two selling national domestic brands, nearly 2 out of 3 consumers preferred NR (62%),” stated Jeff Tripician, Niman Ranch general manager. “When tasted head to head with each national brand, consumers preferred Niman Ranch almost 3 to 1; this is a testament to working with family farmers and raising animals with care which produces better tasting pork.”



The national launch includes a social media campaign to #FollowTheNimanLeg and #NimanOnTheRun for the first 25 legs. James Beard award winning and nominated chefs have quietly received a preview of the first three legs from the initial batch of production for advanced sampling and feedback. Leg #4 was carved for guests at the Rainbow Room and announced to the public.



“We developed this line to honor the time and care our farmers put into raising the animals,” said Jeff Tripician, Niman Ranch general manager. “The age-old process of dry curing high quality product intensifies the flavor of our heritage breed pork and results in exceptional flavor.”



Niman Ranch pork is raised humanely and sustainably, resulting in highly marbled legs that are coated in Sicilian Sea Salt to cure in the traditional old world Italian style. The legs are aged for over a year to remove the water and intensify the flavor and color. Pork, salt and time are the simple ingredients in all prosciutto. “With so few ingredients, the pork you start with matters – a lot!” said Tripician.



Niman Ranch prosciutto, joins a 23-item line of Genoa Salame, Capocollo, Hot Sopressata, Pepperoni and Pancetta. The new products are available in multiple retail and food service packages, three snack pack varieties and a lunch kit named “Gourmet Provisions”.