Culinex: Custom R&D

Seattle-based food product development consultancy CuliNex LLC acquired the former Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School in Tukwila, Wash. At the beginning of August, Culinex relocated to the facility, located at 360 Corporate Dr. N, in Tukwila.

The two-story building is approximately 20,000 square feet in size with 10,000 square feet on each of two floors. Inside, it features five commercial kitchens fully equipped for either baking or savory R&D. In addition, the building includes an analytical lab, a library, classrooms and office space.

The building is located within a 220,000-sq-ft, 11-building corporate campus, two miles east of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"We've been waiting a long time to have a place we could call our own. This is a world-class facility,"says Mark Crowell, founder and principal culinologist.

CuliNex has grown rapidly during the last two years and ran out of space about six months ago at its old test kitchen in the Seattle’s SODO district.

"The new facilities will allow us to continue growing our R&D practice as well as expand our service offerings,” Crowell adds.

Since 2005, CuliNex has focused exclusively on organic and natural food product development and the company has grown steadily since its founding to become a leading clean label development firm.

