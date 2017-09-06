IFI Gourmet Bussy Wafers
Bussy is the Italian specialist in wafer products for pastry, bakeries, gelaterias and ice cream shops
September 6, 2017
No Comments
Bussy is the Italian specialist in wafer products for pastry, bakeries, gelaterias and ice cream shops. The wafer products use top quality ingredients that are all natural with no preservatives or coloring and are GMO-free.
Bussy wafers are recognized around the world for their taste and crunchiness.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.