IFI Gourmet Bussy Wafers

Bussy is the Italian specialist in wafer products for pastry, bakeries, gelaterias and ice cream shops

September 6, 2017
Bussy is the Italian specialist in wafer products for pastry, bakeries, gelaterias and ice cream shops. The wafer products use top quality ingredients that are all natural with no preservatives or coloring and are GMO-free.

Bussy wafers are recognized around the world for their taste and crunchiness.

