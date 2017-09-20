Back to Nature Foods Hickory Smoked California Almonds

Back to Nature Foods Company announced a new addition to its nut offerings, Hickory Smoked California Almonds. This twist on classic salted almonds boasts a robust, naturally flavored, hickory smoked almond that is smoky and savory.

These new Hickory Smoked California Almonds are sourced in California and roasted to pack a powerful crunch. This flavor-filled provides six grams of protein and three grams of fiber in each serving.

“Thanks to their healthy and nutritional properties, almonds are quickly becoming the nut of choice when it comes to consumer snacking,” said Vincent Fantegrossi, president and chief executive officer, Back to Nature Foods Company. “We’ve already seen this growing popularity in our other almond products and nut mixes and the addition of the Hickory Smoked California Almonds will give consumers yet another flavorful option when it comes to enjoying Back to Nature’s innovative products at home and on-the-go.”

The Hickory Smoked California Almonds are Non-GMO verified, along with over 85% of all Back to Nature products. Back to Nature understands the importance of Non-GMO Project Verification and has made a commitment to obtain this certification for its wide array of products that span multiple categories in addition to nuts, including cookies, crackers, granola, cereal and soup.