Kraft Heinz Announces Management Changes

Kraft Heinz announced certain management changes, all to be effective October 1, 2017, including the appointment of Paulo Basilio, 42, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer, as zone president of the US business, and David Knopf, 29, currently vice president and category head of the planters business, as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

George Zoghbi, currently chief operating officer of the US business, will transition to a strategic advisor role going forward, working with the Kraft Heinz board of directors, chief executive officer Bernardo Hees and Mr. Basilio. Mr. Zoghbi will remain a full-time employee.

Mr. Basilio joined the H.J. Heinz Company in June 2013 as chief financial officer. In his new role, Mr. Basilio will be responsible for all facets of our US business.

Mr. Knopf joined Kraft Heinz in July 2015 in connection with the merger of Kraft Foods and H.J. Heinz company, initially serving as vice president of finance, head of global budget & business planning, zero-based budgeting, and financial & strategic planning. Prior to that, Mr. Knopf held various roles at 3G Capital from 2013 to 2015 where he worked on several large acquisitions, including both Burger King and Heinz before joining Kraft Heinz. Previously, he held positions at Onex Partners and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Knopf has been a partner of 3G Capital since 2015.