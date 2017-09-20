Brain Boost

Nestlé (China) Ltd., Beijing, used the Chinese Nutrition Society’s 13th China Nutrition Science Congress as a venue to introduce Nestlé YIYANG Fuel for Brain senior milk powder. Officials say the product is specially designed to help people over 50 “refuel their brains and start a new smart life.”

Nestlé officials say that—compared with a long chain triglyceride—the medium chain triglyceride (MCT) is easier for intake and metabolism. It can rapidly release energy to quickly provide the brain with energy and nutrients. In the case of under-utilization of glucose, MCT can directly supply energy to the brain in lieu of glucose, supporting the brain’s normal energy needs without being stored as fat in the body.

MCT naturally exists in lauric oils, such as coconut oil, which is a natural plant source ingredient. MCT has been early applied in medical care products with special needs, like milk powder for premature babies, sports energy products etc.

“Nestlé YIYANG Fuel for Brain senior milk powder contains MCT, which can be efficiently converted into ketone, the energy required by brain to ‘feed’ the brain. This is why the milk powder is named ‘Fuel for Brain,’” said Marianne Tsanis, vice president of Dairy Business Unit, Nestlé Greater China.

