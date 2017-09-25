Mariani Nut Snack Packs

Continuing to meet the needs of retail customers and consumers, Mariani Nut Company now offers snack-sized 1.5-ounce packages of whole almonds and whole roasted almonds with sea salt.



As consumers seek healthier snacks, almonds have jumped to the forefront as a grab-and-go item. The photography on the packages and the boxes are consistent with produce departments where Mariani nuts are typically found.



The pre-filled shelf boxes and foil packages boast photography of California’s almond orchards in bloom. They are packed 12 packages to an easy-open carton and sized to fit in most popular rack and shelf configurations.



Mariani Nut Company is a family-owned grower and supplier of premium almonds and walnuts from California. Mariani nuts are distributed throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

For more information, go to MarianiNut.com.