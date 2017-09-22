Fijian Ginger Industry Finds Support

At its first ginger symposium on July 18, 2017, Fiji’s Ministry of Agriculture confirmed a $FJ1 million budget to support the Fijian ginger industry. The funds are being used for land preparation, seed and organic farming for the 2018 crop. Planting started last month.

This allocation of budget will support both new and existing small-hold farmers and will also help strengthen the supply chain. Farmers have already started to apply for this budget support. The Ginger People, a vertically integrated ginger supplier based in California, purchases over 40% of Fiji’s fresh ginger production.

“We are committed to help build the Fiji ginger industry,” says Ginger People Group President, Bruce Leeson. “We partner with farmers in a select number of regions in the world and we consider Fiji our crown jewel.”



Since the 1950s, Fiji has been exporting ginger and in the 1980s it became the second largest agricultural export after sugar. With one of the most pristine ecosystems in the world, nutrient-rich soil and natural irrigation from tropical rainfall, it’s hardly surprising that Fiji produces some of the world’s purest ginger.

To help further promote the growing popularity and high quality of Fiji ginger, The Ginger People has designed a new line of ginger gifts specifically for the Fijian tourism industry. Sold through select Prouds and Tapoo locations, the delicious new treats make for take-home goodies for the estimated 500,000+ Australians and New Zealanders who visit Fiji annually. Both countries are significant consumers of ginger.

