AAK Names New Leadership

AAK, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high value-adding specialty vegetable fats and oils, has added Emile Henein to its team. Henein will manage AAK’s Special Nutrition segment as business development manager and will be based out of AAK’s Edison, New Jersey office.

Terry Thomas, President, AAK USA Inc. said, “We are thrilled to have Emile Henein join our AAK team. He will lead the development and execution of our Nutrition strategy. His Nutrition industry experience, solid relationships, proven leadership and sales record will support AAK’s continued growth. Nutrition is an important segment for AAK, and we will continue to invest in our personnel to ensure that we offer the industry value-adding solutions and forward-thinking innovation, so that together we can create finished products that consumers will love.”

Henein brings more than 15 years of nutrition business-to-business ingredient experience to AAK. His previous experience includes tenure at leading nutrition companies such as BASF, FMC and Stepan. Henein is a veteran of the United States Air Force and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from City University of New York and a Master of Business Administration from St. John’s University.

AAK’s expertise in fats & oils within food applications, wide range of raw materials, and broad process capabilities enable them to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Bakery, Chocolate & Confectionery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Food Service, and more. AAK’s unique Customer Co-Development approach brings customers’ skills and know-how together with AAK’s multi-oil capabilities, processing resources and technical support, for lasting results.

AAK offers a wide range of raw materials including coconut, palm, palm kernel, soybean, cottonseed, canola, shea, high erucic acid rapeseed (H.E.A.R.), corn, non-GMO Project Verified soy, high oleic sunflower, and high oleic safflower oils. With their broad process capabilities and expertise in fats and oils, AAK develops innovative and value-adding solutions to address formulation challenges of all kinds.

AAK also continues to lead sustainability efforts and traceability of its raw materials, while making a clear difference to the environment and the local communities where the raw materials are grown and harvested. AAK is a founding member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and offers RSPO-certified material. AAK’s products are derived from renewable crops, with ingredients grown and sourced responsibly as part of a continued commitment to sustainability.

Visit www.betterwithAAK.com and www.aak.com for more information.