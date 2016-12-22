2017 Dairy Food Trends

Dairy processors need to keep an eye on their clean label and clear label practices. These are global trends, according to Innova Market Insights, a research firm based in Arnhem, The Netherlands.



Director of Innovation Lu Ann Williams lumps the two labeling terms under the heading “Clean Supreme.” In November, Innova Market Insights issued the top trends likely to impact the food industry in 2017. They are:

Clean Supreme. Williams said clean and clear label is the new global standard. The demand for total transparency incorporates the entire supply chain, as a clean label positioning becomes more holistic. Disruptive Green. With plant-based milks, meat alternatives and vegan offerings in the mainstream, consumers are looking for innovative options to consume the benefits of plants into their daily lives. Williams pointed to dairy companies that are using the functional and technical benefits of plants in product development to drive more variety and excitement into the category. Sweeter Balance. Sugar is under pressure, Williams said. The food industry faces the challenge of balancing public demand to reduce added sugars and create indulgent experiences, while at the same time presenting clean label products. Kitchen Symphony. The connected world means consumers of all ages have become more knowledgeable of other cultures. Williams sees growing demand for greater choice and higher levels of authenticity in ethnic cuisines. Meanwhile, pride in local and regional foods is also seeing an upsurge in some countries, with a resulting rise in availability and authenticity of local cuisine, she said. Body in Tune. Consumers are personalizing their own nutrition intake. They make food choices based around what they think will make them feel better, and they experiment with free-from products and specific diets like paleo. Consumers also are increasing their intake of foods and beverages with ingredients that they consider to be healthy, like protein and probiotics, Williams said.



Mintel identifies 6 trends in food, beverages



Mintel, another market research firm, released its own trends report. The Chicago-based analyst said 2017 will be “a year of extremes,” featuring “ancient” products (including grains, recipes, practices and traditions) and modern technology that creates more and better-tasting plant-enhanced foods.