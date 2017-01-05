Dairy

Craveables, New Yogurt Smoothies

The line comes in three dessert-style flavors: lemon bar, tres leches and vanilla cupcake

January 5, 2017
Lala, a brand of Dallas-based Borden Dairy will add a new line of yogurt smoothies to its portfolio called Craveables this January. It's marketed as an indulgent snack/treat, but in a better-for-you format. The line comes in three dessert-style flavors: lemon bar, tres leches and vanilla cupcake.

A 6.7-ounce serving has 17 to 18 grams of sugar, 140 calories and 5 grams of protein. The yogurt smoothies are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.18 per 4-pack. They will be found in most major retailers nationwide, such as Walmart, Kroger and Tom Thumb.

