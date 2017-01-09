Wixon: Gluten Free Mixes

Want to compete in the gluten free market but not sure where to start? Wixon Inc. now offers gluten-free seasonings and mixes, to extend its customers’ product lines and meet the demands of this growing market segment.

According to The Mayo Clinic and global market research firm Mintel Group Ltd., nearly 1.8 million Americans have celiac disease, 1.4 million are undiagnosed, and 1.6 million are on a gluten-free diet without diagnosis. Eighteen percent of consumers say that “gluten-free” is a consideration when choosing packaged foods. In fact, “gluten-free” claims on new food and beverage items have grown more than 94% since 2008.

From sourcing to handling and testing, Wixon takes the necessary measures to ensure the highest quality gluten-free products.

Gluten-free raw materials are sourced from qualified vendor partners, who provide a gluten-free Statement of Assurance. Wixon’s segregated blending suites and operations handling avoid cross-contamination. Blends are tested to confirm gluten-free status and validate Wixon’s gluten-free procedures. Gluten-free raw materials and ingredients also are stored in segregated areas. In addition to rigorous finished product testing, Wixon is GFSI Certified to FSSC 22000, the premier, globally-recognized model of food safety.

Wixon also has introduced a sampling of gluten-free seasonings and mixes. The new products include:

• Gluten-Free Seasoned Pizza Crust Mix - A zesty blend of thyme, rosemary, and basil, plus onion and garlic. This mix is ideal as a flatbread, too.

• Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie Mix - A rich brownie with a hint of cinnamon and coffee.

• Gluten-Free Honey Butter Corn Bread Mix - A simply sweet honey and butter-flavored corn bread.

• Gluten-Free Vanilla Muffin Mix - A vanilla muffin mix enhanced with a dash of sweet cinnamon. Berries can be added.

“Wixon strives to make gluten-free worry-free,” says Tim Sonntag, Wixon’s vice president of quality and technical services. “With more than one quarter of adults aiming to cut down or avoid gluten completely, food manufacturers cannot afford to ignore this growing demographic. Wixon’s new gluten-free offerings can be trusted to incorporate our flavor technology expertise with the assurance of our stringent quality and safety criteria.”



About Wixon

For more than 100 years, Wixon has been a trusted provider of flavors, seasonings, and technologies for food and beverage manufacturers. With its scientific and culinary capabilities combined with a passion for service, Wixon drives innovation and solutions for its customers. Wixon focuses on its core areas of expertise: Industrial Ingredients, including Foodservice; Consumer Products; and Protein. Customers are encouraged to tap into a portfolio of services, including R&D, custom formulation development, turnkey solutions, and menu ideation. Wixon ingredients are globally-sourced and go beyond FDA standards to ensure quality and cleanliness. The company also offers spice grinding, blending, and a complete line of package engineering options. Located in St. Francis, Wis., a suburb of Milwaukee, Wixon is ISO9001 Certified and QAI Organic Certified.

More information on Wixon or any of its products may be obtained at www.wixon.com or by calling (414) 769-3000.