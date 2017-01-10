New Mediterra Flavors

Award-winning Mediterra® added two new Yogurt & Oat flavors: Lemon & Walnuts and Fig & Almonds. With these new flavors, Mediterra now offers four Yogurt & Oat bars that also include Cherry & Pistachio and Apricot & Pistachio.

"These new flavors also adhere to the Mediterranean Diet, considered by experts to be one of the healthiest ways to eat," says Telemaque Lavidas, founder of Mediterra. "Like all Mediterra nutrition bars, the new Yogurt & Oat bars will fundamentally change a person's idea of a snack bar as they are loaded with fiber, nutrients and vitamins instead of complex sugars and saturated fats."

The new bar ingredients are consumer and dietitian favorites. For example, walnuts have been part of the human diet for thousands of years and are rich in omega-3 fats and contain higher amounts of antioxidants than most other foods. Figs are high in fiber and a good source of several essential minerals and vitamins, while almonds contain healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E.

Like the original, the new delicious Yogurt & Oat bars are bottom covered with yogurt-style coating, 1.6 ounces, all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, certified kosher and contain six grams of protein. The SRP is $1.99.