Soylent Cacao and Nectar Flavors

Soylent, a producer of healthy, functional beverages, announced the latest flavors in its line of nutritious ready-to-drink products: Cacao and Nectar. The newest selections in the Soylent Drink suite are now available for purchase at www.soylent.com in the US and Canada. Amazon.com sales will began on January 10, 2017 in the US

Each case of 12 bottles can be purchased online at www.soylent.com (US and Canada) and Amazon.com (US only) for $37.05 for subscribers and $39 for one-time orders.