New Soups, Bone Broth From Kettle Cuisine
Kettle Cuisine recently introduced a new line of organic soups under the Farm and Kettle brand
January 18, 2017
Committed to delivering great flavors naturally and cooking using real, recognizable ingredients and nothing artificial or unnecessary, Kettle Cuisine recently introduced a new line of organic soups under the Farm and Kettle brand. Farm and Kettle is a partnership between Kettle Cuisine and some of the most trusted farmers and artisans in the industry, Bell & Evans, Dakota Beef and Petaluma Creamery.
Below is a brief ingredient description of each of these new fully-prepared varieties which became available this January to select retailers:
Organic Chicken & Vegetable Soup – Tender, braised Bell & Evans chicken, sweet California carrots and celery in our scratch-made chicken bone broth.
Organic Chickpea & Chicken Soup – Bell & Evans braised and hearty chickpeas slow-simmered in our scratch-made chicken bone broth with an authentic harissa spice blend. Organic Tomato Cheddar Soup – Petaluma Creamery cheddar cheese melted into a savory purée of sweet vine-ripened tomatoes, sautéed onions and California carrots with a touch of cayenne pepper.
Organic Beef & Kale Soup with Ancient Grains – Tender Dakota 100% Grass Fed beef in a savory broth with al dente farro, hearty kale and sweet California tomatoes.
Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Fresh Thyme – Rich broth from Bell & Evans chicken bones slow-simmered with fresh vegetables and aromatics, finished with fresh chopped thyme.
Kettle Cuisine’s lineup of five organic products are packed in convenient 16-ounce microwaveable cups, and can be found in the prepared food case.
