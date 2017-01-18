New Soups, Bone Broth From Kettle Cuisine

Committed to delivering great flavors naturally and cooking using real, recognizable ingredients and nothing artificial or unnecessary, Kettle Cuisine recently introduced a new line of organic soups under the Farm and Kettle brand. Farm and Kettle is a partnership between Kettle Cuisine and some of the most trusted farmers and artisans in the industry, Bell & Evans, Dakota Beef and Petaluma Creamery.



Below is a brief ingredient description of each of these new fully-prepared varieties which became available this January to select retailers:



Organic Chicken & Vegetable Soup – Tender, braised Bell & Evans chicken, sweet California carrots and celery in our scratch-made chicken bone broth.



Organic Chickpea & Chicken Soup – Bell & Evans braised and hearty chickpeas slow-simmered in our scratch-made chicken bone broth with an authentic harissa spice blend. Organic Tomato Cheddar Soup – Petaluma Creamery cheddar cheese melted into a savory purée of sweet vine-ripened tomatoes, sautéed onions and California carrots with a touch of cayenne pepper.



Organic Beef & Kale Soup with Ancient Grains – Tender Dakota 100% Grass Fed beef in a savory broth with al dente farro, hearty kale and sweet California tomatoes.



Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Fresh Thyme – Rich broth from Bell & Evans chicken bones slow-simmered with fresh vegetables and aromatics, finished with fresh chopped thyme.



Kettle Cuisine’s lineup of five organic products are packed in convenient 16-ounce microwaveable cups, and can be found in the prepared food case.