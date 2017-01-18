A versatile ingredient in many favorite recipes, sausage has long been a staple of American meals. Now, as more of today's consumers seek out all natural foods with simple ingredients Jennie-O — a company that believes eating well shouldn't come at the cost of taste — is serving up a lean and delicious solution perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner: new JENNIE-O® All-Natural Turkey Sausage.

Available in original and hot varieties, new JENNIE-O® All Natural Turkey Sausage offers home cooks a lean alternative to traditional pork sausage with lower fat content and a simple, clean ingredients list: just delicious turkey, salt, sugar, a blend of spices and rosemary extract.

In addition to its familiar ingredients, the newly formulated product delivers both improved flavor and nutritional benefits, with reduced sodium content and only 110 calories and 6 g of fat per serving. It is also minimally processed and free of BHT, BHA and other common preservatives.