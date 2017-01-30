Kalsec: Protect Fresh Flavor

Responding to continued interest from food manufacturers to maintain fresh organoleptic characteristics throughout the manufacturing process, Kalsec® has expanded its IsoFresh® product line to include garlic, and white and red onion.

Developed with Kalsec® culinary and sensory expertise, IsoFresh® products feature a unique combination of natural flavors that maximize the freshness profile of garlic and onion throughout the canning process.

“Not only can IsoFresh® alliums outperform fresh garlic and onion in flavor and aroma characteristics in retort applications, they may also provide significant cost savings,” says John Weaver, Kalsec® executive product director, spice and herb flavor extracts. Additional IsoFresh® products include basil, cilantro, dill, ginger, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, thyme and tomato.

Kalsec® is the leading global producer of natural spice and herb flavor extracts, natural colors, natural antioxidants, and advanced hop products for the food and beverage industry. For more than 50 years, Kalsec® has consistently delivered high-quality, innovative ingredient solutions that make products look better, taste better and last longer. Operating in over 70 countries, Kalsec® is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia.

