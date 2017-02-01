Chuao Chocolatier Latin-Inspired Chocolate Bars

Chuao Chocolatier launched two Latin-inspired chocolate bars this year at the 42nd Winter Fancy Food Show. Totally Tangy Mango and Cheeky Cheeky Churro join an existing roster of 23 chocolate bars.

Chuao Chocolatier is a US-based Venezuelan chocolatier on a mission to spread joy through engaging chocolate experiences. Named after the country’s cacao-producing region, Chuao is committed to creating sophisticated, award-winning flavors using a proprietary blend of premium chocolate and high-quality ingredients.

“We are proud to launch these bars at Winter Fancy Food Show and share our two new innovative flavor combinations, which celebrate the lively culinary traditions of Latin America,” said Chef Michael Antonorsi, Chuao’s Co-founder and Master Chocolatier.

“With Cheeky Cheeky Churro we are bringing the Latin American tradition of churros dipped in thick melted chocolate to our fans, while the tanginess in the Totally Tangy Mango Bar is intended to excite the taste buds and deliver a mouth-watering and expansive taste distribution with every bite.”

The launch of Chuao’s two new chocolate bars comes at a time when the popularity of Latin foods, seasonings, and beverages among US consumers continues to grow at a rapid rate. Consumers’ palates are becoming more diversified due to increased exposure to ethnic foods, and many are now seeking unique experiences and flavors that fall outside of traditional North American fare.

Totally Tangy Mango offers a sweet mango sensation with a touch of sour and spice, sprinkled with tart lime, sea salt and a pinch of chile in a rich dark chocolate, while Cheeky Cheeky Churro is a combination of crunchy, sweet cinnamon and sugar churro, also swirledin dark chocolate. Chuao Chocolatier’s two new chocolate bars are available for an SRPof $4.99.