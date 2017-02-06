4 Purpose Energy Healthy Organic Energy Drink

Three years ago, a college student named Sam Ronkin and his partners developed the 4 Purpose Energy® Drink. He noted that US energy drink sales were growing about 12% per year, and catching up to coffee sales.

Ronkin, now 24, had his ‘aha’ moment one morning when he noticed classmates sipping energy drinks at 8 a.m.

“My classmates were always tired due to busy school schedules, extracurricular activities, and part-time jobs. It’s difficult to be on time for morning classes, and even harder to stay awake for lectures on things like the Renaissance or Organic Chemistry.”

He adds, “During exam time, consumption of coffee and energy drinks skyrocketed. Fellow students relied on energy drinks that weren’t so tasty and contained unhealthy chemical ingredients. I knew there was a place for an energy drink we could feel good about and that would complement a health-conscious lifestyle.” During his senior year, Ronkin’s business concept and plan for a new product, 4 Purpose Organic Energy Drink, took shape. (www.4PurposeEnergy.com).



“We researched what peers, professors, and coworkers wanted in an energy beverage: taste, functionality (staying alert), and nutrition. We spent a year formulating, surveying, and testing variations,” says Ronkin. “The result: A lightly carbonated, raspberry pomegranate flavored drink that’s certified USDA organic, vegan, kosher, and contains fair trade certified organic cane sugar, unlike cheaper sucrose syrups found in most energy drinks. Our drink has less sugar, quality ingredients, and great taste.”

The 4 Purpose Energy Drink is certified organic by Quality Assurance International (QAI), a leading advocate for certified organic production. It contains essential B-complex vitamins. Caffeine content is a bit more than a single espresso shot.

Ronkin says there are four ‘purposes’ people will like 4 Purpose Energy drinks: (1) a ‘guilt-free’ healthy energy drink alternative; (2) tasty and refreshing; (3) a percent of sales goes to promote education; and (4) it’s a local company and the drink is produced in the US.

‘Energy on A Mission’: Making education accessible to children around the world

Ronkin’s second ‘aha’ moment came when he decided to donate a portion of sales revenue to improve the world. 4 Purpose Energy is donating 10¢ from each can sold to Pencils of Promise with a goal to raise $35,000 to help build school.