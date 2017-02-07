Brianna’s Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing

BRIANNAS® Fine Salad Dressings recently introduced its new flavor, Creamy Cilantro Lime.



Creamy Cilantro Lime is part of BRIANNAS’ 15-flavor home style lineup. It is vegetarian, free of gluten, nuts, trans fats, MSG, high fructose corn syrup, and is certified kosher.



Fresh, creamy and zesty, Cilantro Lime delivers a lively flavor that’s equally great as a savory summer salad dressing, beach BBQ marinade or spirited tropical dip. The company suggests splashing it on raw or grilled vegetables, Baja shrimp tacos and chilled pasta salad.



BRIANNAS’ line of 15 gourmet dressings continue to grow in popularity among consumers who value food products made in small batches with premium ingredients. All of the dressings contain no trans fats or high fructose corn syrup, and the new Creamy Cilantro Lime will be the twelfth member of their gluten-free offerings.