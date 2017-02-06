Milne: Fruit Concentrates

Milne offers unique fruit and vegetable concentrate flavors that are deliciously different. With fresh, natural taste and clean labels, these three distinctive concentrates have no added sugar and are ideal for beverage bases, extenders, sports and rehydration drinks, healthy smoothies and functional water flavors.

With no artificial coloring, flavor or preservatives, consider these individual concentrates:

• Cucumber – 21 Brix: Low calorie hydration ingredient

• Pumpkin – 40 Brix: Distinctive cloudy orange coloring

• Watermelon – 65 Brix: Sweet tasting, pinkish source of hydration

Deliciously different, fresher tasting and colorful, these concentrates are ideal beverages for today’s naturally curious consumers and may be the closest you can get to fresh!

Juice Concentrate Benefits

• Fresh, natural taste and clean labels

• No added sugar, color or preservatives

• Perfect for healthy beverage bases or extenders

• Quality certified juice concentrates

• Economical for sports and rehydration drinks, healthy smoothies and functional water flavors

For more information on these or all of Milne's juice concentrates, click here.

Contact our sales department at 509.786.2611 or visit www.milnefruit.com.

About Milne

Since 1956, Milne has been an industry leader in creating fruit juices, concentrates and purees from Concord grapes. Over the years the company has expanded its product line to include over 25 different fruit and vegetable varieties and more than 50 ingredient products.

Today, Milne has grown to become an independent processor and global supplier for the industrial food ingredient, beverage manufacturing and health and wellness markets. Milne utilizes innovative, state-of-the-art technologies and rigorous quality controls to provide customers with 100% all-natural fruit and vegetable products to meet the needs of food regulators and diverse consumer demands. Milne continues to invest in additional fruit sources, expansion of storage capacity, and improving the quality and efficiency of its processing facilities to better serve its customers, suppliers and the ingredient industry.