Skinny Cow Unveils New Look, Greek Frozen Yogurt Bars

Skinny Cow debuted all new recipes for its new and legacy treats, in addition to a new brand look and feel. Accompanying the Skinny Cow brand’s new look and recipes is the latest addition to their portfolio of frozen treats: Skinny Cow Greek Frozen Yogurt Bars in two flavors, Salt-Kissed Caramel and Chocolate Fudgetastic Swirl.



“Individual preferences and expectations are always evolving and now, more than ever, consumers are looking for quality ingredients in the foods they purchase. Over the past 23 years, Skinny Cow has developed indulgent products and treats – and this year the brand is delighted to announce that it has updated its recipes to incorporate delicious ingredients you can feel good about, without changing the flavors our fans love,” said Kevin George, Director of Marketing -- Snacks Portfolio at Nestle Dreyer's Ice Cream.



• UPDATED SKINNY COW RECIPES: Skinny Cow has updated the recipes across its portfolio of frozen treats to shorten the ingredient list and remove unfamiliar ingredients. The updated recipes source milk from cows not treated with rBST.





• SKINNY COW GREEK FROZEN YOGURT BARS: Skinny Cow has added Greek Frozen Yogurt Bars to its selection of indulgent frozen treats. The Skinny Cow Greek Frozen Yogurt Bars feature two decadent flavors – Salt-Kissed Caramel and Chocolate Fudgetastic Swirl – both with five grams of protein, and 100 and 110 calories respectively. Salted caramel whirls and swirls its way through sweet caramel Greek frozen yogurt in the Salt-Kissed Caramel bars, while the Chocolate Fudgetastic Swirl bar starts with creamy chocolate Greek frozen yogurt and adds in ripples of chocolate fudgey goodness. These new Skinny Cow Greek frozen yogurt products will soon be available in the frozen section at participating retail stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.49.



• SKINNY COW PACKAGING MAKEOVER: With the Skinny Cow brand’s new recipes comes new packaging that puts the spotlight on both the indulgent product and its quality ingredients. The new packaging also brings bright and bold energy to the brand and can be found in frozen sections of stores nationwide in the coming months.