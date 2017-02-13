AFS ReadiCream: Dairy Replacers

With more than 30 years’ experience in developing and manufacturing custom food ingredients, Advanced Food Systems offers a large catalog of products for the food industry. AFS continues to provide effective solutions for food processors and can address customer challenges with products designed to meet cost guidelines, processing requirements and labeling restrictions.

The AFS ReadiCream® line is just such an example of product development, product evolution and implementation to meet the ever-changing consumer requirements. Hydrated ReadiCream® products are designed to function as 1:1 replacements of liquid heavy cream and half and half, and it can be used in sauces, soups, casseroles, beverages and bakery items.

ReadiCream® provides the same fresh dairy flavor and creamy texture as real dairy products but has increased functionality and stability. ReadiCream® also gives the formulator greater control of nutrition and label requirements. Through lower fat content, clean label and soy-free options, ReadiCream® broadens product appeal to health-conscious consumers.

As a powdered system, ReadiCream® reduces processing costs through ambient storage requirements, reduced transportation fees and more consistent material costs. Additional advantages include accurate long-term cost projections through resistance to daily price fluctuations.

SOLUTION CENTER

AFS’ ReadiCream® line are custom ingredient blends made to resolve product challenges and provide more control of the end-product. Here are some of the innovative solutions to fit various processing needs.

• ReadiCream® 23: ReadiCream® 23 is a cost-saving solution that improves emulsion stability, provides freeze/thaw stability, improves shelf life, provides cold viscosity.

• ReadiCream® HC-22: ReadiCream® HC-22 improves emulsion stability, provides freeze/thaw stability, improves shelf life, and provides cold viscosity when used to replace cream or half & half.

• ReadiCream® HC-31: ReadiCream® HC-31 is a clean-label solution that provides cost savings, improves emulsion stability, provides freeze/thaw stability, improves shelf life, and provides cold viscosity.

• ReadiCream® HH-60: ReadiCream® HH-60 used in place of cream or half and half reduces fat, improves emulsion stability, provides freeze/thaw stability, improves shelf life, and provides cold viscosity.

• Also, ask about MilkPlus®. When hydrated in whole milk, it can be used as a 1:1 replacement for heavy cream in sauces, soups, and bakery products.

