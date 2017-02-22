FlapJacked, maker of high-protein pancakes and muffins, announced the official release of its latest product line: smoothie mixes. FlapJacked Protein Smoothie Mix is a high-protein smoothie mix with a shelf-stable Greek Yogurt base. This "just add milk" mix provides consumers with an easy-to-make, portable smoothie without the need for a blender.

"We're thrilled to announce the release of FlapJacked Protein Smoothie Mix," said Jennifer Bacon, co-founder of FlapJacked. "The combination of authentic Greek Yogurt with 20g of whey protein isolate plus Ganeden's heat-resistant probiotics? We believe this creates an exciting new breakfast option for kids, adults, athletes, weight-conscious consumers, the elderly and much, much more."

FlapJacked Protein Smoothie Mixes are available in three flavors: Milk Chocolate, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla Bean. Each mix contains 20g of protein per serving; Greek yogurt, 860g of Omega 3s for anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular health benefits; superfoods such as acai; flax and green coffee bean extract; 500 million CFUs of GanedenBC30 probiotic to support immune health; and gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients for health and eco-conscious consumers.