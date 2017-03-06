New Varieties from Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate

Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate recently introduced three new varieties of its chocolate bars.



New varieties include:



Brown Butter with Nibs + Salt is the first new inclusion bar the company added to its line in more than three years. The bar is made with browned butter from Humboldt Creamery paired with 73% Northerner Blend, hand sprinkled with roasted cacao nibs and sea salt. Four ingredients make up the bar: organic cacao, organic cane sugar, organic butter and sea salt.



Northerner Blend is the company’s first blended chocolate. An original balanced blend of Madagascan and Brazilian cacao.



The bar is named for the SS Northerner, which sailed for the last time on January 5, 1860 when she struck Blunts Reef, was breached and wrecked. Constructed of wood, she was a hard working side-wheeled steam ship transporting not only passengers, but also cargo of gold and mail throughout the Pacific Northwest from San Francisco to the Columbia River. Her wreck was one of the first in a long history of vessels lost facing the treacherous waters off Humboldt County. The bar, named after the SS Northerner, hopes to capture the rugged and bold nature of the early ships to work these waters.



75% Brazil, Fazenda Camboa is a single-origin bar. Tasting note include honeysuckle, fresh grape, and walnut. The bar is made with two ingredients: organic cacao and organic cane sugar.



Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate is a small batch bean to bar craft chocolate maker specializing in single origin, two ingredient chocolate. All of its chocolate is made in a factory in Northern California.